Heavy rainfall creates flood-like situation in Andhra's Krishna district

Heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district have created a flood-like situation in several areas following incessant rain since Monday night. Houses in villages of Vatsavai and Penuganchiprolu Mandals got submerged in rainwater. The Penuganchiprolu tank is overflowing, as per video footage accessed by ANI.

As a result of the rains, many areas in the district have been inundated. Thousands of acres of farmland have drenched in rainwater. The low lying areas of Jaggaiahpet are also waterlogged. (ANI)