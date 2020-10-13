FROM THE FIELD: Cultivating a response to disasters in Malawi

Farmers in Malawi are are getting more information about localized climate patterns and are now able to better prepare for extreme weather., by UNDP

In recent years, East and Southern Africa have experienced an increase in floods, droughts and other severe and irregular climatic conditions which have wiped out crops and crippled the productivity of many farmers.

But the UNDP and government-backed project is now providing three million Malawians with life-saving climate information and early warnings of extreme weather, as well as techniques they can adapt to grow crops which are more resilient to the change in climatic conditions.

On the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction read more here about how farmers are cultivating a new approach to the land.

