Closing ceremony of advanced, basic mountaineering courses held at ITBP's Mountaineering and Skiing Institute in Auli

Skiing and Mountaineering Institute (M and SI), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Tuesday organised the closing ceremony for two of its mountaineering courses--advanced and basic-- where the institute felicitated the best trainees with prestigious Sonam Palzor Trophy. "Closing ceremony of Advance and Basic Mountaineering Courses held at Mountaineering and Skiing Institute, ITBP Auli (Uttarakhand) today. Gambhir Singh Chauhan, DIG/ Principal, M and SI felicitated the best trainees with prestigious Sonam Palzor Trophy," tweeted ITBP from its official Twitter account.

In an official statement ITBP said that M and SI, ITBP Auli trains 100 mountaineers in different streams of a mountain, river rescue, rock and ice craft among other things. "Closing ceremony of 2 such courses held at the Institute today. The 100 mountaineers include officers, subordinate officers and other ranks including women personnel of the force. The ITBP has continued its training activities in COVID era following all COVID-19 related protocols," it stated.

As per ITBP, the trainees were also exposed to the glacier training. (ANI)