Vice President expresses concerns over heavy rains in Telangana, other states
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday expressed concerns over the damage caused due to heavy rains in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Odisha.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 10:02 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 09:48 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday expressed concerns over the damage caused due to heavy rains in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Odisha. The Vice President sympathized with those affected by the excessive rains and urged all the people to follow the administration's directions to stay safe.
"The news of the loss of life and property due to heavy rains in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Odisha is saddening. My sympathies are with the affected families. I urge all to follow the directions of the civic bodies and stay safe," Naidu's tweet, roughly translated in English from Hindi, read. Multiple casualties have been reported from Telangana and other states after heavy rains lashed the region on Tuesday. Eight persons, including a child, were crushed to death yesterday while three persons were injured after a boulder fell on their house at the Bandlaguda area of Hyderabad, following heavy rainfall in the city, police said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Andhra Pradesh
- Karnataka
- M Venkaiah Naidu
- English
- Odisha
ALSO READ
Karnataka cabinet reshuffle: Yediyurappa likely to travel to Delhi
Hyundai forms task force to offer relief to flood-affected customers in Karnataka
Karnataka hasn't taken decision on school reopening yet: S Suresh Kumar
Govt yet to take a decision on reopening schools: Karnataka Education Minister
Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka