Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Need to provide zoo animals food as per diet chart': Assam Minister over beef row

Responding to the demand to exclude beef from the diet of animals, Assam Minister of Environment and Forest Parimal Suklabaidya said the animals living in zoos could have been given buffalo meat instead of beef but the state does not have many buffaloes. He added that the authorities need to provide food to animals as per their diet chart.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 14-10-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 12:03 IST
'Need to provide zoo animals food as per diet chart': Assam Minister over beef row
Parimal Suklabaidya, Assam Minister of Environment & Forest, talking to ANI on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Responding to the demand to exclude beef from the diet of animals, Assam Minister of Environment and Forest Parimal Suklabaidya said the animals living in zoos could have been given buffalo meat instead of beef but the state does not have many buffaloes. He added that the authorities need to provide food to animals as per their diet chart. The Minister said that although buffalo meat could have been a substitute for beef, the state lacks a significant buffalo population to make it a permanent source of food.

"They (wildlife) cannot survive on mutton or pork alone, could have been given buffalo meat instead of beef but we don't have many buffaloes in Assam. We float tenders to get beef, buffalo meat, mutton, pork," Suklabaidya told ANI on Tuesday. "Their demand is fair up to an extent, that our cattle population should increase. But if we have to need to provide zoo animals keep our wildlife alive and healthy, we will have to provide them food as per their diet chart," he added.

Earlier this week, an Assam BJP leader held a small protest outside the main gate at Guwahati Zoo demanding no beef be served to the carnivores, especially tigers.

Also Read: Microsoft Translator now supports 12 Indian languages including Assamese

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Hathras case: Fresh PIL in SC seeks case under SC/ST Act against cops, officials & probe by STF

A fresh PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court in the Hathras incident, in which a Dalit girl was allegedly raped and died of injuries, seeking registration of criminal case under SCST Act against police personnel, medical staff and other ...

Only standard loan accounts as of March 1 can be recast under pandemic scheme: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India RBI has clarified that loans which have remained standard without any defaults as of March 1, 2020, will be eligible for restructuring under the pandemic-related resolution framework issued in August. In clarificat...

Spain in talks to launch EU-funded recovery plan in Jan 2021 - minister

Spains government is negotiating with its EU partners to get the disbursements of European Union recovery funds as early as possible so it can launch its recovery plan in January 2021, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Wednesday. Spain...

Richa Chadha, Payal Ghosh settle dispute, file consent terms

Actors Richa Chadha and Payal Ghosh told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that they have amicably settled their dispute and filed consent terms, under which Ghosh withdrew her statement made against Chadha and tendered an apology. Chadha ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020