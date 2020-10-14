CBI re-summons three brothers of Hathras victim for questioning

The Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday re-summoned the three brothers of the Hathras victim for questioning. A CBI team, which is probing the Hathras incident, had yesterday visited the victim's village Bulgadhi amid tight security, and the brothers of the victim were brought to the incident site where the team was carrying out the investigation.

The team later reached the spot where the victim was cremated on September 30. The probe agency had recently registered a case and taken up the investigation of the Hathras incident on the request of the Uttar Pradesh government and further notification from the Government of India.

A 19-year-old Dalit woman had succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29 after being assaulted and allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on September 14. Her body was later taken to her native place and cremated by the local police late at night without the consent of the family members. (ANI)