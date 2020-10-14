Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI re-summons three brothers of Hathras victim for questioning

The Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday re-summoned the three brothers of the Hathras victim for questioning.

ANI | Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 14-10-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 12:38 IST
CBI re-summons three brothers of Hathras victim for questioning
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday re-summoned the three brothers of the Hathras victim for questioning. A CBI team, which is probing the Hathras incident, had yesterday visited the victim's village Bulgadhi amid tight security, and the brothers of the victim were brought to the incident site where the team was carrying out the investigation.

The team later reached the spot where the victim was cremated on September 30. The probe agency had recently registered a case and taken up the investigation of the Hathras incident on the request of the Uttar Pradesh government and further notification from the Government of India.

A 19-year-old Dalit woman had succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29 after being assaulted and allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on September 14. Her body was later taken to her native place and cremated by the local police late at night without the consent of the family members. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

TO THE NEW wins Gold Stevie Award at 2020 International Business Awards

New Delhi India, October 14 ANINewsVoir TO THE NEW Pvt. Ltd., a leading digital technology company, has been named the Fastest Growing Company of the Year in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand at the 17th Annual Stevie International Business ...

Armed Police Training Centre official arrested for raping woman constable trainee

A senior official of the Armed Police Training Centre at Dergaon in Assam was arrested for allegedly raping a woman constable trainee, a police officer said on Wednesday. Golaghat, Additional Superintendent of Police, Surjeet Singh Panesar ...

EMERGING MARKETS-EMEA FX falls, South Africa's rand hit by debt concerns

Renewed worries about South Africas bloated debt levels put the rand among the worst-performing EMEA currencies on Wednesday, while emerging market stocks fell as another COVID-19 vaccine delay hurt demand for risk-linked assets. The rand s...

Russia appeals to Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

Russia made a new appeal to Armenia and Azerbaijan to stop fighting in and around the mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh after the warring sides accused each other of fresh ceasefire violations on Wednesday. Russian Defence Minister Serge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020