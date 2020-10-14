Puducherry reports 246 new cases of COVID-19

As many as 246 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported from Puducherry in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Department on Wednesday. A total of 287 people were discharged while one person succumbed to COVID-19 during the same period.

Total cases of coronavirus in Puducherry stand at 4,572 while 567 deaths have been reported to date, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). With a spike of 63,509 new cases and 730 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 72,39,390 on Wednesday, according to MoHFW. (ANI)