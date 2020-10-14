Two terrorists killed in Shopian encounter
Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Chakura area of Shopian district on Wednesday.ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 14-10-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 14:49 IST
"Two unidentified terrorists killed in Shopian encounter," said the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
Searches are underway and further details shall follow, the police added. (ANI)
