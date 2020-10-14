Left Menu
Development News Edition

Carrot-and-stick approach to Turkey failing, EU envoys say

Despite an EU summit deal in the early hours of Oct. 2 aimed at persuading Ankara to stop exploring for natural gas in waters disputed by Greece and Cyprus, Turkey said on Wednesday it was restarting operations of a survey ship. Turkey had withdrawn the vessel last month, just before the EU summit, at which economic sanctions were discussed, only to redeploy it on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 16:51 IST
Carrot-and-stick approach to Turkey failing, EU envoys say

The European Union's latest strategy to defuse tensions with Turkey is unravelling, two weeks after it was sealed, raising the risk of conflict in the Eastern Mediterranean, diplomats, officials and experts said. Despite an EU summit deal in the early hours of Oct. 2 aimed at persuading Ankara to stop exploring for natural gas in waters disputed by Greece and Cyprus, Turkey said on Wednesday it was restarting operations of a survey ship.

Turkey had withdrawn the vessel last month, just before the EU summit, at which economic sanctions were discussed, only to redeploy it on Monday. Three European diplomats said this gave the impression that Ankara was toying with Brussels. The EU leaders left themselves exposed because they failed to come up with a solution to the gas dispute, instead proposing a "carrot-and-stick" approach - offering multiple benefits but also threatening sanctions - that appears to have failed, the diplomats and one EU official said.

"EU leaders kicked the can down the road by saying they would come back to the issue in December. Now it is coming back with a vengeance," one diplomat said, referring to reports of Turkish and Greek navy exercises planned for late October. A NATO ally and a candidate to join the EU, Turkey has challenged European foreign policy in Syria, Libya and Russia in recent months. But Europe is eager to keep Ankara close to the West despite its authoritarian president, Tayyip Erdogan, who is intent on forging an independent path as a regional power.

Erdogan aide Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter that Turkey was committed to diplomacy but "there can be no negotiations if you say 'what's mine is mine and what's yours is negotiable.'" MONEY, TRADE

Greece and Cyprus will raise the gas dispute again when EU leaders meet on Thursday and Friday even though Turkey is not on their summit agenda, arguing that the latest escalation has demonstrated the need for more urgent action, diplomats said. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas cancelled a trip to Ankara this week in protest at the deployment of the Turkish exploration ship Oruc Reis, but diplomats said Berlin is so far not considering further measures.

The EU, Turkey's largest trading partner and foreign investor, had hoped that by renewing an offer of an expanded trade deal, ending visa requirements for Turkish citizens and proposing more money for Syrian refugees in Turkey - as well as threatening sanctions - it would persuade Erdogan to start talks to clarify offshore hydrocarbon rights. The Oct. 2 summit statement did not go into details.

"What's failed is the credibility of the EU's offer, it was not concrete enough," said Sinan Ulgen, a former Turkish diplomat at Carnegie Europe, based in Istanbul. (Additional reporting by John Chalmers; Editing by Giles Elgood)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

50 teams of CPCB to keep a check on polluting activities in Delhi-NCR: Govt

In order to step up efforts for ensuring better air quality in the upcoming winter season, strict vigil will be maintained against polluting activities in Delhi and neighbouring towns, the Ministry of Environment said on Wednesday. Fifty te...

FOREX-Dollar holds on to gains; euro touches nine-day low

The dollar index held its recent gains on Wednesday and the euro touched a nine-day low, as global equity markets remained cautious in light of diminishing hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine or U.S. fiscal stimulus. The rally in global equities s...

NIA arrests 2 main conspirators in Jaipur gold smuggling case

The NIA has arrested two people, who used to work in Riyadh, for their alleged involvement in smuggling over 18 kg gold from Saudi Arabia, an official said on Wednesday. Chuna Ram and Aizaz Khan, both residents of Rajasthans Nagaur district...

Punjab to bring legislation against Centre's farm laws; special assembly session on Oct 19

The Punjab government has decided to convene a special session of the state assembly on October 19 to bring in a legislation to counter the Centres farm laws. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020