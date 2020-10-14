Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sadananda Gowda holds review meeting with CMDs of fertilisers PSUs

While interacting with CMDs, Shri Gowda stressed on the need for PSUs to become self-sustainable and said that in future, PSUs should not depend upon budgetary support from the Government of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 17:12 IST
Sadananda Gowda holds review meeting with CMDs of fertilisers PSUs
He asked CMDs of Fertilizer PSUs to gear up for upcoming Rabi season and ensure that farmers get fertilisers in adequate quantity in time. Image Credit: Twitter(@DVSadanandGowda)

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri Sadananda Gowda, held a review meeting with CMDs of fertilisers PSUs to take stock of the performance of their PSUs as well as their preparedness for future.

The meeting was attended by Shri Chhabilendra Roul, Secretary (Fertilisers) and Shri Virendra Nath Datt, CMD (National Fertilizers Limited), Shri S C Mudgerikar, CMD (Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited), Shri Kishor Rungta, CMD (The Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore Limited), Shri U Saravanan, CMD (Madras Fertilizers Limited), Shri A K Ghosh, CMD (Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited) and Shri Amar Singh Rathore, CMD (FCI Aravali Gypsum and Minerals India Limited).

In his opening remarks, Shri Gowda congratulated fertiliser PSUs for their strong contribution in making fertilisers available to farmers by keeping their manufacturing units in operation, and ensuring distribution of urea and other fertilizers across the country, despite facing various hurdles during the lockdown period. Because of efforts of domestic companies and proactiveness of officers of Department of Fertilisers, there was no shortage of urea in the country, even when demand for urea shot up due to better than expected rainfall and a substantial increase in area under farming Kharif season.

He asked CMDs of Fertilizer PSUs to gear up for upcoming Rabi season and ensure that farmers get fertilisers in adequate quantity in time. He directed CMDs to chalk out a common strategy to encourage cashless transaction for the sale of fertilisers to reduce diversion and leakages of subsidies in line with the overall vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

While interacting with CMDs, Shri Gowda stressed on the need for PSUs to become self-sustainable and said that in future, PSUs should not depend upon budgetary support from the Government of India. The need of the hour is to go for diversification of product basket, development of new products such as nano-fertilisers and customized fertilisers, technology upgradation and if necessary, through revamping of existing plants if they have to sustain in future and compete with the private sector and imported fertilisers. He added that fertiliser PSUs should also be sensitive towards environmental concerns as the introduction of any environment-related policies in future may disrupt their viability.

Shri Roul, Secretary (Fertilisers) added that fertiliser PSUs should also continuously make efforts to strengthen their disaster management plan.

During the meeting, CMDs gave brief about the performance of their respective PSUs in the current financial year and highlighted investment made for technological upgradation and revamping of their plants to increase their sustainability. They also provided information about their future plans for expansion to strengthen their companies.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Union Cabinet approves Rs 520-crore package under NRLM for J&K and Ladakh

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved a special package of Rs 520 crore for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh under the National Rural Livelihood Mission, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said. Addressin...

US News Roundup: Wildfire threat intensifying across California; Supreme Court allows Trump to wind down census early and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.As more Americans vote early, Trump presses on to IowaWith less than three weeks to go until the U.S. presidential election, President Donald Trump on Wednesday will hold a rally in ...

Like to release the ball as late as possible: Sundar

Washington Sundar believes that secret of his success in this years IPL is primarily about releasing the ball late which also allows him a fraction of a second more to read the batsmans mind. Sundar has played a major role in RCBs success s...

All 4 labour codes likely to be implemented from Apr 1 next year: Labour Secy

All four labour codes are likely to be implemented in one go from April 1, the beginning of the next fiscal year, Labour Secretary Apurva Chandra said on Wednesday. Parliament in its just concluded session passed three labour code bills th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020