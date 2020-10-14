U'khand Cabinet approves sports policy

The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday approved a new sports policy providing for a slew of incentives for talented sportspersons of the state. The Uttarakhand Sports Policy, 2020 was approved by the state Cabinet in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, government spokesperson and Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik told reporters. The policy provides for an incentive of Rs 2 crore to an Olympic gold medallist from the state, Rs 1.5 crore to a silver medallist and Rs 1 crore to a bronze medallist, he said.

Anyone participating in an Olympic event will get Rs 10 lakh, he said. Gold medallists at world championships will get an amount of Rs 30 lakh, silver medallists Rs 20 lakh and bronze medallists Rs 15 lakh, said Kaushik.

Sportspersons from the state will also be given government jobs for their outstanding performances at national and international events, Kaushik said. Budding sports talents who distinguish themselves will also be given a scholarship by the state government.

New awards like Devbhoomi Khel Ratna Puraskar and Himalay Putra Khel Puraskar will also be given to distinguished sports persons besides insurance for their welfare and grants for sports equipment and kits, he said. Kaushik said the policy has been approved by the Cabinet and its financial aspects such as the source of funds will be finalised by the Finance department and announced by Chief Minister Rawat later.