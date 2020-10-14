Farming Reforms to bring ease of Agricultural Entrepreneurship for youth: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said here today that the Farming Reforms introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bring ease of Agricultural Entrepreneurship for youth and encourage them to opt for a career as Agricultural Entrepreneur.

In an exclusive "YuvaSammelan", while interacting with youth farmers, youth Sarpanches, and youth activists across the six districts falling in his Lok Sabha constituency of Udhampur-Kathua-Doda, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the enormous benefits of the new reforms will gradually unfold with each passing day and even the youth from non-agricultural families will one day come forward as Start-ups in the field of agriculture. He said the new options and facilities made available through the recently passed Legislation of Parliament are aimed at empowering the youth farmers with the latest tools of technology and high-tech methodologies.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the earlier arrangement restricting the sale of crops through APMC or Mandis might have held relevance 50 years ago when the farmer was resourceless with few means at his disposal and had to depend on others to carry his crop to the market. Today, he said, the entire scenario has changed and the young farmer is resourceful, well-connected, well-informed and always on the move, and therefore, we have no right to deprive him of the options available to other entrepreneurs trying their luck in other fields.

All the young farmers and Panchayat representatives who participated in the interaction welcomed the new Agricultural Legislation and described it as a game-changer in the field of farming.

Prominent youth participants who presented their views included Gaurav Sharma, Jasvinder Singh Jassi, Rahul Hans, Sushank Gupta, Rajesh Chib, Gurdip Chib, Prabhat Singh, Rocky Goswami, Ravinder Singh, Anand Kishore and others.

(With Inputs from PIB)