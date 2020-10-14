Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi's air quality dips as Punjab farmers continue stubble burning

Despite increasing concerns regarding air pollution in the national capital, farmers in Amritsar's Wadala Johal village on Wednesday continued to burn stubble in their fields.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 14-10-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 19:53 IST
Delhi's air quality dips as Punjab farmers continue stubble burning
Stubble burning in Amritsar's Wadala Johal. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Despite increasing concerns regarding air pollution in the national capital, farmers in Amritsar's Wadala Johal village on Wednesday continued to burn stubble in their fields. According to Ranjeet Singh, a farmer, they were burning crops due to compulsion as the government did not give subsidies for alternate methods.

"The government is cheating farmers and playing politics over stubble. Farmers are burning crop residue out of compulsion, not because we like this smoke. Our children are also breathing this air. If the government gives us subsidy as per National Green Tribunal provisions, no farmer will burn stubble," Singh told ANI. The air quality in Delhi further deteriorated on Wednesday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) was reported at 275 in Delhi's ITO and Anand Vihar, 263 in Rohini, and 229 in Nehru Nagar, all in the "poor" category, according to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday kick-started the sprinkling of the bio-decomposer solution, prepared by Pusa Research Institute in a field at Hiranki Village in Narela area of the national capital to combat the persisting issue.

The process aims to convert stubble into compost and help in doing away with the practice of burning it. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Erdogan set to unveil total size of Black Sea gas find

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he will announce the total size of gas reserves found in the countrys largest-ever discovery when he visits a drill ship in the Black Sea on Saturday. In August, Erdogan hailed the discover...

No one to turn to? Poor Indian women 'learn to ignore' sexual abuse at work

From lewd comments to demands for sex, women working in Indias vast informal sector rarely report sexual harassment for fear of losing their jobs, labour rights campaigners said on Wednesday, three years after the MeToo movement began.From ...

Berlin pulls ad giving the mask-less the finger

The German capital pulled an advert on Wednesday that had featured an elderly woman wearing a face mask showing the middle finger to those who do not follow rules aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus after a storm of protest. T...

New farm laws aimed at ending 'inspector raj': Balyan

Union minister Sanjeev Kumar Balyan on Wednesday said the opposition parties should not mislead farmers on new farm laws as these legislations are aimed at ending inspector raj and empowering cultivators. Addressing a press conference here,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020