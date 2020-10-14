Left Menu
New farm laws aimed at ending 'inspector raj': Balyan

Addressing a press conference here, he said the Congress government in Chhattisgarh does not have the right to frame legislation against these newly-enacted farm sector laws. "When every person has the right to sell his produce anywhere, then why should farmers not have this right even after so many years of Independence?" Balyan, Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries, asked.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 14-10-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 20:04 IST
New farm laws aimed at ending 'inspector raj': Balyan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Union minister Sanjeev Kumar Balyan on Wednesday said the opposition parties should not mislead farmers on new farm laws as these legislations are aimed at ending 'inspector raj' and empowering cultivators. Addressing a press conference here, he said the Congress government in Chhattisgarh does not have the right to frame legislation against these newly-enacted farm sector laws.

"When every person has the right to sell his produce anywhere, then why should farmers not have this right even after so many years of Independence?" Balyan, Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairy, and Fisheries, asked. "There was a demand from farmers that they should have the right to sell their produce wherever they want. All political parties have been in support of this...but now misconceptions are being spread by linking it with MSP (minimum support price)," he said.

He slammed the opposition parties, claiming that they are spreading misinformation that farmers will not get MSP for their produce. "MSP has nothing to do with the new laws, and it will continue to exist. Even mandis (markets) will operate as usual. But if farmers want to sell their produce outside the mandi, then they would be free to do so...The state government can establish procurement centres wherever it wants," he said.

"The new farm laws are a step towards ending inspector raj and empowering farmers," he added. On a query that the Bhupesh Baghel-led Chhattisgarh government has been working on enacting a law to bypass the three Central farm laws, the minister said, "The state government does not have the right to bring a bill (against these laws)." "Interstate movement of agriculture produce is in the Union list and intra-state movement is in concurrent list...the state government does not have the right to make a law in this regard. However, it has the right to do politics.

Chhattisgarh chief minister has been doing politics," he alleged. "Those state governments which are opposing (the new farm laws), should also tell what work they have done in the interest of farmers and agriculture. When the state government pats its back on the purchase of paddy and wheat, they should thank the Centre as they do it with funds sanctioned from the Union government," he said.

Farmers in many states are protesting against the passage of the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the farmers(Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and farm services Bill, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

New farm laws aimed at ending 'inspector raj': Balyan

Union minister Sanjeev Kumar Balyan on Wednesday said the opposition parties should not mislead farmers on new farm laws as these legislations are aimed at ending inspector raj and empowering cultivators. Addressing a press conference here,...
