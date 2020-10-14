Left Menu
Development News Edition

Khattar says crop procurement process going on smoothly

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said the crop procurement process in the state is going on smoothly. Meanwhile, Haryana Agriculture Minister J P Dalal said procurement of farmers' crops in the mandis of the state is being done smoothly. Addressing grievances of the people at his residence in Bhiwani, Dalal listened to the problems of several farmers and directed the officers to resolve all the issues.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-10-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 20:45 IST
Khattar says crop procurement process going on smoothly
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said the crop procurement process in the state is going on smoothly. "The kharif procurement process is running smoothly. Along with the purchase of paddy in the mandis, the farmers are being paid within seven days," he said while taking stock of the procurement process in the grain market of Panipat.

He directed the officials of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and procurement agencies to ensure smooth procurement of paddy so that farmers do not face any problem. He also interacted with the farmers and 'Arhtiyas' (commission agents) and listened to their problems, an official statement said here.

The main opposition Congress has alleged lack of proper arrangements in the 'mandis' for the paddy procurement and is causing hardship to the farmers. Khattar said that earlier, there was a "technical problem" on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal, on which farmers have to register to bring their produce to the 'mandis'. It has been fixed and it is functional again, he added.

The chief minister said that till date, about Rs 700 crore have been released by the state government for payment to the farmers. Meanwhile, Haryana Agriculture Minister J P Dalal said procurement of farmers' crops in the mandis of the state is being done smoothly.

Addressing grievances of the people at his residence in Bhiwani, Dalal listened to the problems of several farmers and directed the officers to resolve all the issues. He said proper arrangements have been made in the mandis for smooth procurement of crops.

He said that in the past 10 days, more than 70,000 tonnes of millet and over 18 lakh tonnes of paddy has been procured in the state.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

More Nigerian protests against police brutality as reforms fail to convince

Nigerian protesters demanding an end to police brutality returned to the streets on Wednesday, saying they were unconvinced by the creation of a new police unit and a pledge not to use violence against demonstrators. Protesters have staged ...

Soccer-Peru president says Brazil win tainted by 'gross errors'

Perus 4-2 loss to Brazil in the South American World Cup qualifiers was tainted by the referees gross errors and should be reviewed and corrected, Peruvian president Martin Vizcarra said on Wednesday. The action-packed game at Limas Nationa...

Duterte wants entire Philippine population vaccinated for COVID-19

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday his government has the money to procure coronavirus vaccines but he would need more as he wants to inoculate the countrys entire population. The government aims to get vaccines to all F...

Kolkata Metro to increase daily services from Oct 19, extend last train timing

The Kolkata Metro Railway will increase its daily services from 146 to 152 from October 19, as the rapid transport network moves towards normalcy, an official said here on Wednesday. Metro services will be available at an interval of 8 minu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020