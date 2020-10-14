Khattar says crop procurement process going on smoothly

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said the crop procurement process in the state is going on smoothly. "The kharif procurement process is running smoothly. Along with the purchase of paddy in the mandis, the farmers are being paid within seven days," he said while taking stock of the procurement process in the grain market of Panipat.

He directed the officials of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and procurement agencies to ensure smooth procurement of paddy so that farmers do not face any problem. He also interacted with the farmers and 'Arhtiyas' (commission agents) and listened to their problems, an official statement said here.

The main opposition Congress has alleged lack of proper arrangements in the 'mandis' for the paddy procurement and is causing hardship to the farmers. Khattar said that earlier, there was a "technical problem" on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal, on which farmers have to register to bring their produce to the 'mandis'. It has been fixed and it is functional again, he added.

The chief minister said that till date, about Rs 700 crore have been released by the state government for payment to the farmers. Meanwhile, Haryana Agriculture Minister J P Dalal said procurement of farmers' crops in the mandis of the state is being done smoothly.

Addressing grievances of the people at his residence in Bhiwani, Dalal listened to the problems of several farmers and directed the officers to resolve all the issues. He said proper arrangements have been made in the mandis for smooth procurement of crops.

He said that in the past 10 days, more than 70,000 tonnes of millet and over 18 lakh tonnes of paddy has been procured in the state.