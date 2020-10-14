Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi power minister urges Centre to shut thermal power plants around capital

Asserting that the thermal power stations were a major cause of pollution in Delhi, Power Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday wrote to R K Singh, Union Minister of State for Power, requesting him to shut down all thermal plants around the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 21:27 IST
Delhi power minister urges Centre to shut thermal power plants around capital
Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain at the press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Asserting that the thermal power stations were a major cause of pollution in Delhi, Power Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday wrote to R K Singh, Union Minister of State for Power, requesting him to shut down all thermal plants around the national capital. "I have written a letter to the Union minister, urging him to shut all polluting power stations (around Delhi). There are 11 such thermal power stations," he said, addressing a press conference.

Jain added the Delhi government-run power stations had already been closed down in the past few years. "Delhi is the only state where there is no (functional) thermal power station... we're trying to curb pollution," Jain said. Meanwhile, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) banned the use of electricity-generator sets of all capacities, running on diesel, petrol, and kerosene, from Thursday. It has excluded essential and emergency services from the ban.

Also, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday launched an initiative to tackle stubble burning, a major contributor to the Delhi pollution. They sprinkled a bio-decomposer solution, prepared by Pusa Research Institute, on a field at Hiranki village in Narela area of the national capital to convert stubble into compost. On the other hand, the air quality in Delhi further deteriorated on Wednesday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) was 275 in Delhi's ITO and Anand Vihar, 263 in Rohini, and 229 in Nehru Nagar, all in the "poor" category, according to the DPCC.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Ladakh records 87 new COVID-19 cases, 79 more recoveries

The Union Territory of Ladakh reported 87 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing its infection tally to 5,238, an official bulletin said. Seventy-nine more patients have recovered from the disease, it added.The number of active cases in t...

Better equipped but emotionally drained, Spain's intensive care staff confront COVID second wave

Emotional fatigue has begun to set in among the intensive care staff at the Infanta Sofia hospital near Madrid, even though the team is better equipped now than during the pandemics March-April peak.At that time we had a spike that complete...

Maha: Govt asks fishermen in Palghar not to venture into sea

Palghar district administration on Wednesday asked fishermen not to venture into sea for the next two days in view of a heavy rain forecast, a senior official said. District collector Manik Gurusal also appealed to fishermen in sea to retur...

More Nigerian protests against police brutality as reforms fail to convince

Nigerian protesters demanding an end to police brutality returned to the streets on Wednesday, saying they were unconvinced by the creation of a new police unit and a pledge not to use violence against demonstrators. Protesters have staged ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020