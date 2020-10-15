Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parent of Brazil's JBS pleads guilty to U.S. foreign bribery charges

On Wednesday, Pilgrim's Pride said it would pay a $110.5 million fine after striking an unrelated plea deal with the Justice Department over price fixing charges on chicken products. In another episode, a J&F executive bought a $1.5 million New York City apartment through a shell company, then transferred it to a Brazilian official who ensured that Petros did a deal beneficial to J&F, the court documents show.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 15-10-2020 03:43 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 03:12 IST
Parent of Brazil's JBS pleads guilty to U.S. foreign bribery charges
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Brazil's J&F Investimentos, parent company of the world's largest meatpacker, JBS SA, pleaded guilty to U.S. foreign bribery charges and agreed to pay $128.25 million in criminal fines, prosecutors said on Wednesday. J&F is paying only half of the $256.5 million fines levied due to settlements made with Brazilian authorities three years ago. Then, J&F paid a record-setting 10.3 billion-real ($1.85 billion) fine in Brazil for its role in corruption scandals that severely weakened then-president Michel Temer.

In Brazil, its top executives have admitted to bribing more than 1,900 politicians to advance their business interests - especially JBS's expansion - and secure low-cost financing from state-run banks. Shares of JBS rose more than 9% in late Sao Paulo trading following announcement of the agreement in the United States, which investors hope will allow the company to turn the page on the sprawling corruption scandal.

A U.S. charging document said that between 2005 and 2017 the company conspired to bribe officials to secure financing and "equity transactions" from state-controlled banks BNDES and Caixa Economica Federal, as well as Petros, the pension fund for employees of state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA . The bribes J&F executives paid to high-level government officials exceeded $150 million, which generated $178 million in profit for the company, U.S. prosecutors said.

One Brazilian official with "significant influence" over BNDES ensured that the development bank bought some $2 billion in debentures in December 2009, shortly after JBS made a U.S. acquisition, according to the plea deal. The agreement did not name Pilgrim's Pride Corp, but the timeline appears to coincide with JBS's purchase of the U.S. poultry company. On Wednesday, Pilgrim's Pride said it would pay a $110.5 million fine after striking an unrelated plea deal with the Justice Department over price fixing charges on chicken products.

In another episode, a J&F executive bought a $1.5 million New York City apartment through a shell company, then transferred it to a Brazilian official who ensured that Petros did a deal beneficial to J&F, the court documents show. The documents said two J&F executives and five Brazilian government officials were part of the "pay-to-play" scheme. They did not disclose names.

Joesley Batista, who steered JBS from a Brazilian beef processing firm to a global food conglomerate, and his brother Wesley were arrested in 2017 on obstruction of justice and insider trading charges. They were released in 2018. Lucio Martins, director of compliance at J&F, which in addition to JBS has investments in pulp paper, cosmetics, energy, media and finance, pleaded guilty to violations of the U.S. Foreign Corruption Practices Act on behalf of the company in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn via video conference.

J&F also agreed on Wednesday to pay $27 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to settle charges related to the bribery scheme. ($1 = 5.58 reais)

TRENDING

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Azeri leader warns of consequences if Armenia moves on gas pipelines

Do we have any chance for The Vampire Diaries Season 9 in future?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

European nations are closing schools, cancelling surgeries and enlisting student medics as overwhelmed authorities face the nightmare scenario of a COVID-19 resurgence at the onset of winter.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic...

U.S. judge strikes Tennessee abortion law requiring 48-hour waiting period

A U.S. federal judge on Wednesday struck down a Tennessee law requiring a 48-hour waiting period for abortions, saying it placed an unconstitutional burden on women.The law, which went into effect in 2015, required abortion providers to inf...

Uneasy Merkel gets tougher on coronavirus, urges young not to party

Germanys states agreed on Wednesday to extend measures against the spread of the coronavirus to larger parts of the country as new cases soared, but Chancellor Angela Merkel warned even tougher steps may be needed.What we do in the coming d...

Regeneron's drug becomes first FDA-approved Ebola virus treatment

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals triple antibody cocktail as the first Ebola virus treatment, lending validation to similar drugs being developed for COVID-19. Regenerons Inmazeb, an intr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020