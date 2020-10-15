Three robbery suspects fatally wounded in Police shootout

Three robbery suspects were fatally wounded in Marlboro on Wednesday in a shootout with members of the Hawks' Tactical Operational Management Section and Gauteng Traffic Police's Saturation unit, assisted by security companies.

According to police, the joint team received intelligence about a suspicious vehicle which was going to be used in an armed robbery.

Police members then spotted the vehicle on the M1 highway.

"When the officers tried to stop the suspect vehicle, the suspects opened fire and a shootout ensued wherein three of the suspects were fatally wounded and the fourth was arrested," the South African Police Service (SAPS) said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the silver sedan had been used in a home invasion in Paulshof, 20 minutes before they were apprehended.

"The vehicle was affixed with false registration plates. Further probing found that the vehicle was sought in a Parkview home invasion.

"Two 9mm firearms were recovered from the scene, one had its serial number filed off. Items including a plasma television from the Paulshof robbery were recovered," the SAPS said.

The arrested suspect will appear in court on charges of attempted murder, house robbery and possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)