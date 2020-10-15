Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan eyes satellite research for disputed isles in East China Sea

"The Environment Ministry is considering conducting research into the natural environment of the Senkaku islands as early as by the end of the year," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a regular news conference. "That will be part of the ministry's nationwide research ... That was the longest such operation since Japan nationalised part of the islands in 2012, spurring Tokyo to lodge protests against Beijing.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 15-10-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 16:21 IST
Japan eyes satellite research for disputed isles in East China Sea
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Japan is looking into using satellite images to further research on the natural environment of islets in the East China Sea claimed by China, the top government spokesman said, though the plans will not involve anyone actually setting foot there.

Japan's ties with China have long been plagued by a territorial row over the uninhabited islands controlled by Tokyo, which are known as the Senkaku in Japan, but called Diaoyu in China. "The Environment Ministry is considering conducting research into the natural environment of the Senkaku islands as early as by the end of the year," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a regular news conference.

"That will be part of the ministry's nationwide research ... and will be carried out using the latest satellite images." Later, a ministry official told Reuters the research would not involve anyone setting foot on the islands.

The announcement comes after two Chinese government ships stayed in what Japan considers its territorial waters around the islands for more than 57 hours this week. That was the longest such operation since Japan nationalised part of the islands in 2012, spurring Tokyo to lodge protests against Beijing.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Greece blames Turkey for holding up foreign minister's plane

Greece accused Turkey on Thursday of deliberately holding up a government aircraft carrying its foreign minister home from Iraq, leaving it circling for 20 minutes before granting it permission to cross Turkish airspace. Turkey denied the a...

12 schools run by CNI to move SC against HC order of minimum 20 pc reduction in fees

Twelve private schools run by the Church of North India Kolkata Diocese, have decided to move the Supreme Court against the recent order of Calcutta High Court asking 145 private schools to offer a minimum 20 percent reduction in fees acros...

Rahul Gandhi's virtual school inauguration not held as Wayanad administration refuses permission

The Congress in Kerala on Thursday alleged that the Wayanad district administration had not granted permission for the online inauguration of a school here by Rahul Gandhi, MP, as prior consent was not sought. Senior party leader and Wayana...

Protests against Nigeria's police kill 10, charges Amnesty

Protests against Nigerias police continued to rock the country for the eighth straight day Thursday as demonstrators marched through the streets of major cities, blocking traffic and disrupting business. At least 10 people have been killed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020