Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt working on subsidy scheme to empower taxi industry: Mbalula

“As we make strides towards an industry that is truly empowered, we have made a firm commitment as a government that such empowerment includes the participation of the industry in the subsidy scheme,” Mbalula said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 15-10-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 20:13 IST
Govt working on subsidy scheme to empower taxi industry: Mbalula
Addressing the Western Cape Taxi Lekgotla discussions on Thursday, the Minister said his department is working with the National Treasury to finalise the model for the scheme. Image Credit: Twitter(@MbalulaFikile)

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says the government is working on a subsidy scheme to empower the taxi industry.

"As we make strides towards an industry that is truly empowered, we have made a firm commitment as a government that such empowerment includes the participation of the industry in the subsidy scheme," Mbalula said.

Addressing the Western Cape Taxi Lekgotla discussions on Thursday, the Minister said his department is working with the National Treasury to finalise the model for the scheme.

"However, the empowerment model we must emerge with is one that must benefit every single legal operator in the industry and not just a select few who hold leadership positions," the Minister said.

Government has committed to positioning the Taxi Recapitalisation Programme to deliver on its strategic objective of transforming the economics of the taxi industry

"Ours is to build out of the taxi industry the best model of black economic empowerment this country has ever seen. This is a sunrise industry on the cusp of an economic revolution. Its future is long and bright and has many opportunities that place it on the path to unprecedented prosperity," Mbalula said.

The Minister recently launched the Taxi Lekgotla Public Discourse platform to create sustained momentum and public engagement towards the National Taxi Lekgotla, planned to take place at the end of October 2020.

The discussions lay a foundation for engagement by stakeholders and civil society on the future of the taxi industry as the largest mover of people in the country; sharpening perspectives in conversation with industry players and opinion-makers on best practices in formalizing, regulating and empowering the taxi industry.

Mbalula said the industry must emerge from the Lekgotla with a pact that sets the industry on a path towards peaceful co-existence among operators and other modes of transport, which share the road space with the industry.

"Placing the lives of innocent commuters at risk to achieve the narrow self-serving interest of individuals is unacceptable and we must agree that this is a non-negotiable.

"Equally, the prevalence of gender-based violence in the taxi industry is a demon that must be confronted head-on and eradicated. Not only must the full might of the law be brought to bear against those who perpetuate this heinous crime; associations and industry leaders must take active steps to shun and expose those who continue with this behaviour," the Minister said.

He said the government must do its part in supporting the blueprint, which will emerge at the Lekgotla.

"This includes honouring commitments made in engagements with the industry and ensuring accountability for implementing provisions of the law and consequences for failure to adhere to legal prescripts.

"Endless delays in the issuing of operating licenses are not acceptable as this negatively affects the business of the operators who rely on these operating licenses for their livelihood," he said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

EU parliament chief asks leaders for more money to unlock EU recovery package

European Parliament President David Sassoli asked EU leaders on Thursday to increase the blocs next seven-year budget by 39 billion euros to revive stalled negotiations on a recovery package for the blocs recession-torn economies. Speaking ...

Kyrgyz president quits; prime minister, newly sprung from jail, takes over

Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov resigned on Thursday, leaving power in the hands of a nationalist rival whose supporters freed him from jail last week. The swift transition appears to put an end to more than a week of turmoil and unres...

EU agrees to extend Brexit trade talks, steps up no-deal preparations

European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to keep on talking to Britain to get a new trade agreement in the coming weeks but also decided to step up their contingency preparations should the troubled negotiations fail.National leaders of th...

Farm sector start performer in pandemic-hit economy: Rupala

The farm sector has been a star performer in Indias pandemic-hit economy, with 3.4 per cent growth in April-June quarter of 2020-21 fiscal, Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala said on Thursday. The minister said the recent f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020