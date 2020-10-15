Left Menu
Development News Edition

Expanded list of nations allowed to travel SA to be published

The President said this when he tabled South Africa’s Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan to a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament on Thursday. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 15-10-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 20:29 IST
Expanded list of nations allowed to travel SA to be published
The President said, meanwhile, that one of the ways to support the recovery of the tourism sector is for South Africans to explore their own country.  Image Credit: ANI

President Cyril Ramaphosa says government will shortly publish an expanded list of international countries from where travel will be permitted.

The President said this when he tabled South Africa's Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan to a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament on Thursday.

The Coronavirus pandemic has left the tourism and hospitality sector on its knees, with some establishments failing to re-open after the economy was restarted gradually.

"Although international tourist travel is likely only to recover in the medium-term, our efforts are now focused on implementing an efficient e-visa system and extending visa waivers to new tourism markets.

"To support tourism over this peak tourism season, we will shortly be publishing an expanded list of countries from where resumption of international travel will be permitted, which will be supported by targeted marketing in partnership with the private sector," he said.

Calls for South Africans to take a shot' left

The President said, meanwhile, that one of the ways to support the recovery of the tourism sector is for South Africans to explore their own country.

"We urge South Africans to continue to explore their country in support of tourism recovery as one of the hardest-hit sectors by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We will shortly publish the revised list of critical skills, occupations in high demand and priority occupations to enable highly skilled individuals to be speedily recruited and expedite the issuing of special skills visas to support local firms.

"We are promoting greater private sector participation in rail, including through granting third-party access to the core rail network and the revitalisation of branch lines.

"We will establish a single economic regulator in transport, as a matter of urgency, to promote competition and efficiency.

"Work is underway to improve the efficiency and capacity of the ports of Durban, East London, Ngqura and Cape Town," said the President.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Two days after heavy rains, Hyderabad limps back to normalcy; relief operations underway

After being battered by torrential rains that triggered one of the worst floods in recent times and claimed 50 lives, the city and other parts of Telangana were returning to normalcy on Thursday with relief measures being stepped up by the ...

50 people died in heavy rains, flash floods in Telangana

At least 50 people died in the torrential rains and flash floods in Telangana in the last few days, the state government said on Thursday. Eleven of the deaths were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC area, offici...

Rains claim 27 lives in three western Maharashtra districts

At least27 people have died in rain-related incidents in Solapur, Sangli and Pune districts of Western Maharashtra, officials said on Thursday. Over 20,000 people were evacuated to safer places in these three districts. State capital Mumbai...

EU parliament chief asks leaders for more money to unlock EU recovery package

European Parliament President David Sassoli asked EU leaders on Thursday to increase the blocs next seven-year budget by 39 billion euros to revive stalled negotiations on a recovery package for the blocs recession-torn economies. Speaking ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020