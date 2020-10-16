J-K: SSB jawan, who went missing with rifles, arrested in Rajouri district

A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan, who had gone missing along with two Ak-47 rifles and three magazines from Budgam, was arrested in Rajouri district on Friday, police said. "One SSB jawan who had gone missing from Kashmir's Budgam has been arrested in Rajouri District," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

On Thursday, the police had confirmed that the Special Police Officer (SPO) posted in Budgam had decamped with two Ak-47 rifles and three magazines last night. "He has been identified as Altaf Hassan Bhat son of Ghulam Hassan Bhat resident of Qazipora Budgam and was serving the department from the last four years. In this connection, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been set into motion," J-K police had said in a press release.

More information is awaited in the matter. (ANI)