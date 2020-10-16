Left Menu
Lt Gen SK Saini on visit to USA to enhance military cooperation

The Vice Chief of the Army Staff will visit the US Army Pacific Command (USARPRAC), the Army component of Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) and exchange ideas extensively with the military leadership apart from witnessing training and equipment capabilities of US Army.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 15:42 IST
The visit will further enhance the operational and strat level collaboration between both armies, which is emphasised by the fact India is participating in two joint exercises with the US despite COVID-19 restrictions. Image Credit: Twitter(@adgpi)

Lt Gen SK Saini, Vice Chief of the Army Staff is proceeding on a visit to the United States of America from 17 to 20 Oct 2020. The aim of the visit is to enhance military cooperation between both the armies.

The Vice Chief of the Army Staff will visit the US Army Pacific Command (USARPRAC), the Army component of Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) and exchange ideas extensively with the military leadership apart from witnessing training and equipment capabilities of US Army. Later, the Vice Chief of the Army Staff will also visit INDOPACOM were aspects of military cooperation and furthering military to military engagement including procurements, training in niche domains, joint exercises and capability building will be discussed.

The visit will further enhance the operational and strat level collaboration between both armies, which is emphasised by the fact India is participating in two joint exercises with the US despite COVID-19 restrictions. These are Yudh Abhyas (February 2021) and Vajra Prahar (March 2021).

(With Inputs from PIB)

