Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minor help 'set afire' by employer's son after failed 'rape bid' dies

A minor domestic help from Khammam district, who was set on fire allegedly by her employer's son after she resisted his rape bid, died at a hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday after battling for her life for 28 days.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 16-10-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 18:31 IST
Minor help 'set afire' by employer's son after failed 'rape bid' dies
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A minor domestic help from Khammam district, who was set on fire allegedly by her employer's son after she resisted his rape bid, died at a hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday after battling for her life for 28 days. The 13-year-old girl had received around 70 per cent burn injuries after the 26-year-old man allegedly poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze as she rejected his advances on September 18.

The incident, however, came to light only last week when Khammam police took suo motu cognisance of the matter. "The victim was first treated at a private hospital in Khammam for 17 days. Then she was brought to Hyderabad, first at Osmania Hospital on October 5, followed by Rainbow Hospital on October 8 as her condition turned critical. She had received 60-70 per cent burn injuries," a source at the Rainbow Hospital, where she died, told ANI over the phone.

"She died yesterday night around 8 pm. The body was handed over to Khammam police, with the help of Hyderabad's Banjara Hills police. They shifted it to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem," the source added. According to Khamman Police Commissioner Tafseer Iqbal, the accused was booked for attempt to rape, attempt to murder, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and screening of evidence, and now the charge of murder under Section 302 was added to an FIR.

Police said the accused was arrested on October 5. They will plead before a district judge for a fast-track trial in the case, added police. Earlier on October 6, the Commissioner of Police had said that he met the victim and spoke to the family members. The Khammam police had then recorded the girl's statement, in which she had narrated her ordeal.

"On September 19, the owner's son had attacked me the moment I opened the door when he had come to his house. He pulled me and asked for sexual favours. When I denied, he took kerosene, kept nearby, and poured over me before setting me afire. As I cried, his father tried to rescue me but most of my body was burnt by then," the girl had stated. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

UP aims top slot in ease of doing business ranking

After catapulting itself to the second position, Uttar Pradesh is now eyeing the top slot in the State Business Reform Action Plan BRAP 2019- Ease of Doing Business Ranking, the states Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh has said. The UP g...

US STOCKS-Wall St climbs on vaccine hopes, upbeat retail sales data

Wall Street bounced back on Friday after three straight days of losses as Pfizer said it could apply for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate as early as November, while data showed stronger-than-expected retail sales growth last...

Delhi court awards varying jail terms to 13 ISIS operatives

A Delhi court Friday awarded varying jail terms to 13 persons for being the members of terror organisation ISIS and hatching a criminal conspiracy to establish its base in India by recruiting Muslim youths through different social media pla...

Chirag claims he is Modi's 'Hanuman', BJP calls LJP leader 'vote katua'

LJP chief Chirag Paswan asserted on Friday he is Narendra Modis Hanuman and that the prime minister lives in his heart. Paswans statement came on a day when he was excoriated by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, who called the LJP leader a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020