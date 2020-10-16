UP govt announces special campaign on women safety during Navratri

Under attack over rising crime against women, the Uttar Pradesh government will launch a special campaign focusing on 'protection, honour and self-reliance' of women on the first day of Navratri, officials said on Friday. "Minister-in-charge of all districts of the state will launch the special campaign on Saturday," an official statement said here.

Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari said the campaign will run from October 17 to October 25. Under the campaign, special programmes will be organised for the safety of women and girls in coordination with various departments, he said.

After the completion of the first phase on October 25, the campaign will continue with the name of 'Mission Shakti' which will finally end in April 2021 (Vasantik Navratri), the official stated. Special programmes will be organised every month on the safety of women and girls, awareness about crime against women and children, showing respect to women among others, he said.

During the special campaign, an action plan will be made to provide self-dependent training, awareness of security and respect to women and girls in all 75 districts, Tiwari said. He said 100 women and girls will be selected from each district as role models. A nodal officer will be nominated by each department for coordination and success of the campaign, the chief secretary added.

The BJP-led state government has come under the attack of the opposition over recent incidents of rape in Hathras, Balrampur, Kanpur, Jalaun and other districts.