Delhi government imposes Rs 1 cr fine on North MCD for increasing air pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said that the situation of air pollution in Delhi is constantly deteriorating, but the agencies responsible for controlling the situation are not serious and so a penalty of Rs 1 crore has been imposed on North MCD for its negligence regarding burning of garbage in Kirari area.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 22:54 IST
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said that the situation of air pollution in Delhi is constantly deteriorating, but the agencies responsible for controlling the situation are not serious and so a penalty of Rs 1 crore has been imposed on North MCD for its negligence regarding burning of garbage in Kirari area. "The Delhi government is taking strict action regarding the quality of air pollution in Delhi. The MCD has set a full fire here and no one has come since the morning. This is a serious situation and a penalty of Rs 1 crore is going to be imposed on North MCD," Rai said.

"Today, we came here for a surprise inspection in Kiradi, next to Pratap Vihar. We are seeing how the rules of the environment are being flouted. Garbage is spread over a large area. There is a fire. Smoke is arising due to which the whole environment is being contaminated. This litter is being burnt since morning," Rai added. Rai said: "The rules of environmental protection are being flouted and such negligence will not be tolerated. We will impose a heavy penalty on the MCD to check such negligence."

"We will continue surprise inspections in the same way. The Delhi government will continue to work for the benefit of the people," he added. Regarding the exemption given for electric vehicles, the Delhi environment minister said that they are working in totality. There will be a reduction in vehicle pollution due to the arrival of electric vehicles, he added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that if people take electric vehicles, they will be able to reduce vehicle pollution by 15 to 20 per cent. The government is running an anti-dust campaign. That is why dust pollution has been prevented. The government has made a sprinkler system for straw that is inside Delhi. The government is increasing the green belt through plantation, Rai said.

The city recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 251 at 10 am. The 24-hour average AQI was 315 on Thursday, the worst since February 12 (AQI 320).

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. (ANI)

