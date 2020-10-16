Left Menu
20 illegal repeaters seized as authorities crack down on illegal mobile network boosters in Delhi

As many as 20 illegal mobile signal repeaters were removed from several locations across New Delhi after inspections were carried out on Friday by the Wireless Monitoring Organisation, Department of Telecom (DoT) with relevant authorities.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 23:15 IST
20 illegal repeaters seized as authorities crack down on illegal mobile network boosters in Delhi
Investigations were carried out across Delhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As per a statement, these inspected locations included both residential and commercial establishments in Sant Nagar, South Extension, and East of Kailash.

"Wireless Monitoring Organisation, Department of Telecom (DoT), with the support of relevant authorities and mobile operators conducted inspections on several locations across Delhi to take down illegal mobile signal repeaters installed by individuals," the statement said. "With this exercise, 20 illegal repeaters were removed and 10 notices were given for the removal of the identified ones with immediate effect.

According to the Wireless Monitoring Organisation (WMO) of DoT, the installation of an illegal repeater is a punishable offense as per the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, and Indian Telegraph Act, 1885. Heavy fines may be imposed on owners of several premises who have installed these illegal repeaters. (ANI)

