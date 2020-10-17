Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID shadow on Shimla's autumn sojourn

The 200-year-old Shimla Kali Bari saw its first rush of devotees in months as people thronged the temple on the first day of Navratri that fell on Saturday.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 17-10-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 16:20 IST
COVID shadow on Shimla's autumn sojourn
The Kali Bari in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The 200-year-old Shimla Kali Bari saw its first rush of devotees in months as people thronged the temple on the first day of Navratri that fell on Saturday. However, this is not enough to revive the shattered tourism industry of Himachal Pradesh in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Usually, this autumn break is considered the best season for the tourism industry in the region, especially with a huge number of tourists from West Bengal arriving in Shimla to visit the 200-year-old Kali temple, apart from other parts of the state. This year, however, is different due to the pandemic. Starting with the local temple, the management has arranged for social distancing, sanitisation, and other COVID-19 protocols as per the central government guidelines.

The temple administration has made a special arrangement for body temperature measurement through thermal scanning. "We're making sure that all devotees follow the COVID-19 guidelines and wear masks," Surender Bhattacharya, Kali Bari manager, said.

On the other hand, people involved in travel and tourism business say tourists are not arriving in the region because the train facilities aren't like before. "This temple is nearly 200-year-old and is often visited by Bengali tourists. But due to the COVID-19 and fewer trains running, turnout is very poor this year," Vijay Negi, a local travel agent, told ANI.

The business during Navratri festival will also be nil, the travel companies fear. "Only weekend tourists from the neighbouring states are arriving and they do not contribute much to the economy of the state," Vijay added. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Two Afghan nationals held for trying to smuggle out medicines worth over Rs 1.1 cr at Delhi airport

Two Afghan nationals have been arrested by the customs for allegedly trying to smuggle out medicines worth over Rs 1.1 crore at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, officials said on SaturdayThe accused were intercepted on Thursday...

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation withdraws sealing order for BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi's office

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Saturday withdrew its sealing order for the office of BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, which was sealed on October 9 over alleged violations of the COVID-19 guidelines. Sarangi, after her office was sealed,...

AFI to hold elections of its office bearers on Oct 31

Athletics Federation of India AFI will elect its office bearers during the in person Annual General Body Meeting on October 31. The elections were due to be held in April but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The AFI had in May d...

GBP group to invest Rs 600 cr to build 32-acre township in Zirakpur

Punjab-based realty firm GBP group on Saturday said it will invest Rs 600 crore to develop a township in Zirakpur. In the 32-acre township, the company will develop 700 flats, 400 plots and 750 commercial unitsThe township Central ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020