Following heavy rainfall, Sonna barrage in Karnataka releases 7,80,000 cusecs of water into Bhima river

Sonna barrage released 7,80,000 cusecs of water into the Bhima river in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka, the Information Department of the state said on Saturday. "7,80,000 cusecs of water discharged from Sonna barrage into Bhima river in Afzalpur of Kalaburagi district at 5.30 am today," it stated.

Notably, Maharashtra and Karnataka have been receiving heavy rainfall from the past week resulting in increased water levels at Sonna barrage built on Bhima river in Afzalpur of Kalaburagi district. Both Karnataka and Maharashtra are facing floods in various parts of the states due to heavy rainfall.

As per earlier media reports, a total of 2, 23,000 cusecs of water was released from the Sonna barrage into the Bhima river on October 15. (ANI)

