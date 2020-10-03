BJP names 9 MLC candidates for Bihar and Karnataka

The BJP on Saturday announced nine candidates for biennial legislative council elections in Bihar and Karnataka. The party named N K Yadav, Naval Kishore Yadav, Suresh Rai, Narendra Singh and Chandrama Singh as its candidates for five Bihar seats, four of which are teachers' constituencies and one graduate', a statement said. Chidanand M Gowda, S V Sankanur, Shashil G Namoshi and Puttanna are its candidates for four graduates' and teachers' constituencies in Karnataka.