Payments worth Rs 5246.27 crore made for purchase of paddy: Punjab Government

Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Saturday informed that payment of Rs 5246.27 crore has been made for the procurement of paddy so far in the state. The Minister informed that a total of 47,53,651 metric tonnes of paddy has been procured from the procurement centres of Punjab till October 16, 2020. Out of which 35,42,122 metric tonnes has been lifted successfully, he added.

The Food Minister said that 47,34,791 metric tonnes paddy has procured by the government agencies and 18,860 metric tonnes by the millers. He further said that till October 16, 2020, Merkfed procured 12,80,861 MT paddy, Punsup 9,93,825 MT, PSWC 5,16,700 MT, Pungrain 18,67,950 MT, FCI 75,395 MT and Miller's 18,860 MT paddy.

Ashu said 3,56,516 farmers have been benefited by Punjab government's procurement process till Friday evening. (ANI)