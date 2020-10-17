Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP Governor flags off 'Pink Patrol' in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel flagged off 100 'pink' two-wheelers and 10 four-wheeler police vehicles for 'Pink Patrol', under 'Safe City Project' on Saturday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 17-10-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 18:34 IST
UP Governor flags off 'Pink Patrol' in Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel flagged off 100 'pink' two-wheelers and 10 four-wheeler police vehicles for 'Pink Patrol', under 'Safe City Project' on Saturday. Under the campaign, the Governor provided vehicles to the police and other departments with an aim to strengthen women's security in public places.

Speaking on the occasion Patel said the 'Pink Patrol' campaign by the Central government and the state government is going to run for 180 days. "We all have a responsibility towards the safety of women, it is not the responsibility of anyone department or an officer. The proceedings of every case of atrocities against women should be solved on time. We should take a pledge that there should not be a single incident of crime against women," she said.

She also said that vehicles provided by the government under the campaign should only be used for official work, and not for personal purpose. The Governor further extended her wishes to the nation on the occasion of Navratri.

"Today is the first day of Navratri I wish everyone a very happy Navratri," she said. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had approved the Safe City Project for Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh at a total cost of Rs 194.44 crore under the Nirbhaya Fund Scheme in November 2018.

The project is implemented as a centrally sponsored scheme with the Centre and State sharing the funding in 60:40 ratio. This approval was a part of MHA's plans to implement 'Safe City projects' in eight selected cities, namely, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Lucknow under Nirbhaya Fund, with the purpose of strengthening safety and security of women in public places.

The major components of the Safe City Project in Lucknow include Setting up an Integrated Smart Control Room, Setting up Pink Outposts (exclusively administered by Women police) for facilitating ease of filing complaint by women, Pink Patrols of Women police, Setting up Women Help Desks in all Police Stations with Counsellors, Augmentation of existing Asha Jyoti Kendra, Implementing Safety measures in buses, including Cameras, Improving Street Lighting in identified Hot Spot areas, Setting up Pink Toilets and the Integration of Women power-help line with single Emergency number '112'. The 'Safe City Project' for Lucknow also envisages gender sensitisation awareness campaigns and capacity building in collaboration with community and civil society organisations. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Magazine alleges police detained, assaulted its journalist; Police denies charge

The Caravan magazine has alleged that police detained and assaulted their journalist while he was reporting a protest in North Delhis Model Town, but the police denied the charge and asserted that it acted as per law. In a tweet, the magazi...

Low pressure over Arabian Sea intensifies into depression, but moving away from Indian coast: IMD

The low pressure over the Arabian Sea intensified into a depression on Saturday but is moving away from the Indian coast and no adverse weather is likely over the west coast, the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said. Yesterdays well-mar...

Transit shutdowns fail to deter Thai pro-democracy protests

Pro-democracy activists in Thailand staged a fourth straight day of high-profile protests in the capital on Saturday, thwarting efforts by the authorities to stop them, including a shutdown of the citys mass transit systems. Unlike protests...

Motorcycling-Quartararo storms to Aragon GP pole after practice crash

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo of Petronas Yamaha shrugged off a crash in practice on Saturday to clinch pole position at the Aragon Grand Prix.The Frenchman lost control of his bike at turn 14 in Free Practice 3 FP3 and was thrown of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020