MP police files FIRs against several candidates for violating COVID-19 guidelines in by-election campaign
The Madhya Pradesh police has filed FIRs against various party candidates for violating COVID-19 guidelines while campaigning for by-elections.ANI | Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 17-10-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 23:10 IST
The Madhya Pradesh police has filed FIRs against various party candidates for violating COVID-19 guidelines while campaigning for by-elections.
"A letter was received yesterday from Collector's office on orders of Gwalior bench of High Court directing 5 police stations to take cognisance of the matter," said Gwalior SP Amit Sanghi.
By-polls will be held in 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh on November 3. (ANI)
Also Read: Madhya Pradesh farmer leader DP Dhakad approaches SC against farm laws
- READ MORE ON:
- Madhya