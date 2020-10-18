2 held, 3.45 kg heroin seized by Assam police
Assam Police on Sunday arrested two persons under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and recovered six packets of heroin weighing 3.45 kilograms from them.ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 18-10-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 19:25 IST
Assam Police on Sunday arrested two persons under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and recovered six packets of heroin weighing 3.45 kilograms from them. The accused have been identified as Rame Gurung (27) and Bhim Gurung (33). Rame is a resident of Senapati district in Manipur while Bhim is a native of Imphal.
Police acted on a tip-off, intercepted a truck and during the search, six packets of heroin were recovered. During preliminary interrogation, it was revealed that the accused were taking drugs to Guwahati from Imphal. (ANI)
