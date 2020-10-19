Left Menu
Skill center provides free training to women in J-K's Poonch

Women in rural areas of Poonch in Dara Village, Jammu and Kashmir, are being imparted skill training to enable women's economic empowerment and which in turn contributes to the economy of the country.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-10-2020 11:55 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 11:55 IST
Rural self-employment training institute is providing free services to the women in rural areas of Poonch, J&K. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Skill development is being imparted through Rural Self Employment and Training Institutes (RSETIs), under the Ministry of Rural Development.

Women in Poonch women have expressed gratitude towards the J-K administration and the training institute RSETI for giving them the opportunity to learn a new skill and become financially independent. "With the tutelage, we'll earn a livelihood. We're getting experience which will benefit us in being independent," Japneet Kaur, a student enrolled for training told ANI

"We really needed a skill centre like this. Our trainer is cooperating with us. There are many families who need money but have no avenues. Such initiatives will not only bring women empowerment but also bring economic welfare to our UT and country," Preet Kaur, another student, said. The women are being trained under strict SOPs of COVID-19 protocols. Safety measures like sanitisation and masks are compulsory throughout the session.

Mahinder Kaur is the trainer at RSETI, Poonch centre. "I think all the women enrolled in this course will definitely create livelihood opportunities for themselves after successful completion of this course. It is a great step towards empowering our girls," she told ANI. (ANI)

