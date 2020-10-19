Left Menu
Chennai Customs seizes gold worth over Rs 33 lakh from two passengers at airport

The Customs Department officials at Chennai International Airport seized 635 grams of gold worth Rs 33.3 lakhs under the Customs Act from two passengers who arrived from Kuwait and Dubai on Sunday night.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 19-10-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 18:59 IST
The gold seized by the Chennai Customs. . Image Credit: ANI

The Customs Department officials at Chennai International Airport seized 635 grams of gold worth Rs 33.3 lakhs under the Customs Act from two passengers who arrived from Kuwait and Dubai on Sunday night. The officials recovered 16 gold cut bits concealed in vaseline jars and gold paste concealed in nine hair gel tubes.

"635 gms of gold valued Rs 33.3 lakhs seized under Customs Act from 2 pax who arrived by fights KU 1343 and AI IX 1644 from Kuwait and Dubai on Sunday night. 16 gold cut bits concealed in vaseline jars and gold paste concealed in 9 hair gel tubes were recovered," Chennai Customs tweeted on Monday. On Friday, Chennai Air Customs seized 4.1 kg of smuggled gold worth Rs 2.16 crore from 14 passengers at the Chennai International Airport and arrested three persons. (ANI)

