Andhra Irrigation Minister holds flood-review meeting

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar held a review of the flood situation in the state at the irrigation office here on Monday. He reviewed the breaches to tanks and canals and other issues of the ongoing projects. The minister ordered officials to be alert as floodwaters were flowing from different states located in the upper areas and suggested precaution as rains were likely to occur again in the state.

State Irrigation Chief Engineer and other officials also participated in the meeting. Earlier on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted, "Light to moderate rain (occasionally one or two intense spells) likely over Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Saurashtra and Kutch."