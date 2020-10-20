Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. blacklists Chinese entities, individuals for dealing with Iran

It also accused Reach Holding Group and its Reach Shipping Lines unit helping IRISL and its subsidiaries evade U.S. sanctions. The sanctions are the latest imposed by the United States following President Donald Trump's 2018 decision to abandon the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that Iran struck with six big powers.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2020 02:17 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 02:17 IST
U.S. blacklists Chinese entities, individuals for dealing with Iran

The United States on Monday said it blacklisted two Chinese men and six Chinese entities for having dealt with Iranian shipping company Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) and, in some cases, helping it to evade U.S. sanctions. The U.S. State Department named the entities as Reach Holding Group (Shanghai) Company Ltd.; Reach Shipping Lines; Delight Shipping Co., Ltd.; Gracious Shipping Co. Ltd.; Noble Shipping Co. Ltd.; and Supreme Shipping Co. Ltd.

In a statement, it also said it had targeted Eric Chen, also known as Chen Guoping, chief executive of Reach Holding Group (Shanghai) Company Ltd., and Daniel Y. He, also known as He Yi, the company's president. As a result of being put on the U.S. Treasury Department's Specially Designated Nationals list, the assets of the entities and individuals falling under U.S. jurisdiction are frozen and U.S. persons are generally barred from dealing with them.

"Today, we reiterate a warning to stakeholders worldwide: If you do business with IRISL, you risk U.S. sanctions," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in the statement. Among other things, the State Department accused the six entities of providing "significant goods or services" used in connection with Iran's shipping sector. It also accused Reach Holding Group and its Reach Shipping Lines unit helping IRISL and its subsidiaries evade U.S. sanctions.

The sanctions are the latest imposed by the United States following President Donald Trump's 2018 decision to abandon the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that Iran struck with six big powers. Under that agreement, which aimed to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, Tehran committed to limit its nuclear activities in return for relief from economic sanctions.

Trump argues the 2015 deal did not limit Iran's regional and ballistic missile activities and economic pressure instead will force Tehran into a broader deal. Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Sandra Maler)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Wisconsin battled one of the worst coronavirus surges in the United States, while Argentina and Spain were set to cross one million infections and Ireland announced some of Europes toughest COVID-19 constraints.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an...

Pentagon estimates cost of new nuclear missiles at $95.8B

The Pentagon has raised to 95.8 billion the estimated cost of fielding a new fleet of land-based nuclear missiles to replace the Minuteman 3 arsenal that has operated continuously for 50 years, officials said Monday. The estimate is up abou...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Ghislaine Maxwell cannot keep deposition details secret, U.S. appeals court rulesA U.S. appeals court on Monday dealt Ghislaine Maxwell a blow by refusing to block the release of a deposi...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Got any signal up here Nokia to build mobile network on the moonStruggling to get a phone signal at home on planet Earth Perhaps youll have better luck on the moon. Nokia has been selec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020