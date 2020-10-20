J-K: 'My Town My Pride' programme launched to deliver doorstep services to urban population

After the 'Back To Village-3' campaign, the 'My Town My Pride' programme has been launched in Udhampur by the Jammu and Kashmir administration to deliver services to the urban population at their doorstep. "We want that the poor people residing in town should get the benefit of government schemes," said Vikas Sharma, Ward No 7, Councilor Udhampur.

Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary (Revenue) Pawan Kotwal interacted with locals in Udhampur during the programme. "Our town will become our pride if development is visible. This programme 'My Town, My Pride' will have an impact on poor and middle-class living in urban areas. This campaign should focus on education and tourism also," said Preeti Khajuria, Ward Number 1 Councillor, Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir.

There are three main objectives--public outreach in towns, strengthening grassroots democracy and service delivery at doorsteps, on-spot grievance redressal, instant delivery of services to the masses, and on the ground speedy execution of people-centric projects. Dr Kotwal was accorded a warm welcome by the urban local body members and local people at Town Hall Udhampur. He also inspected various stalls established by the different departments for educating the people about various centrally sponsored schemes.

The urban local body members and local people projected several demands and highlighted problems. They sought allocation of sufficient funds for completion of Solid Waste Management Project at Mand, renovation of the sports stadium, the establishment of heritage centre, replacement of damaged water supply pipes in various wards, augmentation of drinking water supply in Udhampur town, renovation of water springs, meeting the shortage of 'safai karamcharais' (cleaning staff), overhead footbridge and construction of protection wall at ward number 20.

The urban local body members demanded joining orders of selected candidates of 2006 class IV list, implementation of 74th amendment, development of a park at ward number -03, provision of ward development funds on the pattern of Block Development Councils, development of parking places in Udhampur town, Special package for newly inducted wards, CT scan and staff at District Hospital, Allocation of ward wise funds, Registration of 2005 model vehicles, easing of Traffic congestion and others. After giving patient hearing to the problems and demands of the urban local body members and public, Dr Kotwal assured the public that their genuine demands would be taken up with the concerned quarters for an early solution.