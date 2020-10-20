Left Menu
DMK's Kanimozhi expresses outrage over rape threats to Vijay Sethupathi's daughter

Expressing outrage over the rape threats to Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi's daughter, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) women's wing secretary and MP Kanimozhi on Tuesday said that it is not only barbaric but also extremely dangerous to the very fabric of the society.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 20-10-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 13:14 IST
DMK MP Kanimozhi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Expressing outrage over the rape threats to Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi's daughter, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) women's wing secretary and MP Kanimozhi on Tuesday said that it is not only barbaric but also extremely dangerous to the very fabric of the society. "The perverse intimidation of Vijay Sethupathi's daughter is not only barbaric but extremely dangerous to the very fabric of our society. Making women and children the soft targets is a cowardly act. The police should take stern action against the perpetrator," Kanimozhi tweeted.

Sethupathi had received threats on social media that his daughter will be raped if he acts as Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan in an upcoming biopic on the cricketer. Sethupathi had recently announced that would be essaying the role of the cricketer. In the following tweet, Kanimozhi said, "The only war cowards fight is against women and children. The threat against actor Vijay Sethupathi's daughter is a shame. Trolling women and children should be punished."

Notably, Muralitharan had recently also issued a statement asking Sethupathi not to portray him in the biopic due to public pressure. The actor had later walked out of the project. Several fans and activists have sought actions against the hate tweets and rape threats for the daughter of actor Vijay Sethupathi. (ANI)

