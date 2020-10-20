Left Menu
Former NIA IG SK Singh was a tall leader in every sense of the word, says NIA spokesperson

Former NIA Inspector General (IG) Sanjeev Kumar Singh was a tall leader in every sense of the word and made a significant contribution towards the agency in its formative years, said Sonia Narang, deputy inspector-general (DIG) and NIA spokesperson on Tuesday.

20-10-2020
Former NIA IG SK Singh was a tall leader in every sense of the word, says NIA spokesperson
Sanjeev Kumar Singh, IPS, died on Friday. (Photo: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former NIA Inspector General (IG) Sanjeev Kumar Singh was a tall leader in every sense of the word and made a significant contribution towards the agency in its formative years, said Sonia Narang, deputy inspector-general (DIG) and NIA spokesperson on Tuesday. Speaking to ANI, Sonia Narang said, "SK Singh, served NIA for seven years and made a significant contribution towards the agency in its formative years. A tall leader in every sense of the word, he was a friend, a mentor and a guide all rolled into one, who inspired tremendous confidence among his colleagues as well as subordinates."

This comes after Sanjeev Kumar died last Friday due to brain haemorrhage. The former NIA IG had probed several high profile cases including the Samjhauta Blast case, Pathankot attack died in Medanta Hospital, Gurugram. "He led many landmark investigations in NIA such as Pathankot Airbase attack, Pune German Bakery blast, David Headley investigation, Bodh Gaya blast, Bardman blast, to name a few. His jovial and helpful nature touched one and all and left a lasting impression on all those who got an opportunity to work with him," NIA spokesperson said.

GP Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Assam, who has also worked with S K Singh as NIA IG told ANI that Sanjeev Kumar Singh was a remarkable human being who lit up lives of everyone that he came in contact with. He said SK Singh was a thorough professional and a kind-hearted person.

"I worked with him as IG Intelligence and Operations while he was OG Investigation. This had a chance of very close interaction during the investigation of all major cases investigated by NIA between 2013 till 2017 when he left NIA. Besides, we were closely associated during the investigation of North East Cases while I was IG in Assam in 2009-2013," he said. Earlier, SK Singh was admitted to hospital due to dengue disease, later he fell in the bathroom and suffered a brain haemorrhage. Doctors operated on him but could not save his life. He was admitted to the hospital for a week. Singh was 60-years-old.

He was a Madhya Pradesh cadre (1987) batch IPS officer and had joined NIA in 2009 and worked with investigation agency till 2016. He was later repatriated to his home cadre. SK Singh was one of the first officers who joined NIA in 2009 and investigated many high-profile and sensitive cases, including the Hindutva terror conspiracy, the 26/11 attacks, and the Pathankot airbase attack.

Singh's death has come as a shock to the police fraternity, which held him in high regard for his integrity and professionalism. Former NIA IG Singh also supervised the NIA investigations into the terror attacks launched by the Indian Mujahideen and secured convictions in the Patna Gandhi Maidan blasts during Narendra Modi's rally and the Bodh Gaya blasts.

In Madhya Pradesh, S K Singh had long been associated with anti-Naxal operations and held the post of ADG (Anti-Naxal Operations) towards the close of his career. He was retired in February this year. (ANI)

