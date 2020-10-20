Left Menu
Telangana floods: Delhi Govt announces Rs 15 crore donation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the people of Delhi stand with the residents of flood-hit Hyderabad. He also announced the decision to donate Rs 15 crore to the Telangana government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 13:53 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the people of Delhi stand with the people of flood-hit Hyderabad. He also announced the decision to donate Rs 15 crore to the Telangana government. "Floods have caused havoc in Hyderabad. People of Delhi stand by our brother and sisters in Hyderabad in this hour of crisis," the Chief Minister tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, "Delhi government will donate Rs 15 crore to the Govt of Telangana for its relief efforts." Earlier in the day, K Chandrashekar Rao spoke to Kejriwal over the phone and thanked him on behalf of the people of Telangana.

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced Rs 15 crore financial assistance to Telangana state for the relief and rehabilitation works following heavy rains and flash floods that the State experienced. Arvind Kejriwal said the Delhi state would stand by the Telangana state in this hour of natural calamity. Telangana State Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao thanked Arvind Kejriwal on behalf of people in Telangana for announcing Rs 15 Crore financial assistance. On Tuesday, KCR spoke to Kejriwal over phone and thanked him for the generous help," the Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a message. Till yesterday, over 37,000 people have been rescued from flood-affected areas of Hyderabad, while 33 people died due to the inundation caused by incessant rain over the past week.

KT Rama Rao, Minister of Urban Development and Municipal Administration had said that rescue efforts were underway. "The cloud burst is leading to heavy rainfall and floods. We have been trying to save people from affected areas. We are alerting the people in low-lying areas of Hyderabad and surrounding areas so that loss of life can be reduced. People from low lying areas have been alerted about the situation and are being temporarily shifted to rescue and relief centers. Currently, 37,000 people have been rescued and sent to relief centres," Rao said.

He further said that it was likely that this would be the second-highest level of rainfall since 1916. "On average, Hyderabad receives rainfall of 77.9 centimeters, but this year, the city has already received 80 per cent more rainfall than usual that is around 120 centimeters of rainfall. 2020 might end up being the highest recorded rainfall in a year in history after the single highest rainfall of the year was recorded in 1916 with 142 centimetres of rains," said the minister. (ANI)

