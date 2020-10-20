Left Menu
Development News Edition

No chief guest, less than 50 Swayamsevaks at RSS Vijaydashmi event amid COVID-19

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has decided to refrain from inviting any chief guest for the annual Vijaydashmi address by its Sarsanghchalak.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 15:26 IST
No chief guest, less than 50 Swayamsevaks at RSS Vijaydashmi event amid COVID-19
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has decided to refrain from inviting any chief guest for the annual Vijaydashmi address by its Sarsanghchalak.

The Sangh has decided that this year the festive occasion will only be addressed by RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and not by chief guests. The Vijaydashmi address of the RSS chief is considered the most important event for the organisation as it is during his address future plans and vision are put forth for all to follow. It is from this stage that RSS stand on many issues of national importance is known.

According to a senior functionary of the RSS, the ground that is usually flooded by Swayamsewaks clad in white shirts and 'khaki' pants during the event, will witness not more than 50 people this time around. The address by the RSS chief is scheduled for 8 a.m. on October 25. "We have not got permission for more than 50 people to be present in the ground. The scene that we witness every Vijayadashami will not be there this time. We will abide by the COVID-19 health norms. The speech of RSS chief will be broadcast live on social media as well," the senior functionary said.

Another senior RSS functionary informed that there is a discussion going on for seeking permission for smaller groups watching the address on LED screens at different locations in Nagpur. In previous years, the event witnessed the presence of several high-profile public personalities during the annual Vijaydashmi event. These personalities include former President late Pranab Mukherjee, HCL's Shiv Nadar and Nobel laureate Kailash Vidhyarthi to name a few.

These guests have addressed the gathering of Swayamsevaks and also witness them performing physical fitness activities and march past by the cadre. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yediyurappa will not remain CM for long, his successor will be from north Karnataka: BJP MLA

Indicating a rebellion, senior BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has said that B S Yediyurappa will not remain Chief Minister for long and the high command has decided that his successor will be from the north Karnataka region. The fo...

Punjab Assembly unanimously passes Bills against farm laws

The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed four Bills and adopted a resolution against the Centres farm laws. The Bills were passed after an over five-hour discussion, in which BJP MLAs did not take part. The BJP has two legislat...

UK to begin 'human challenge' trials to speed up COVID-19 vaccine hunt

Around 90 volunteers will be recruited to be exposed to small amounts of the novel coronavirus in a controlled setting for the first stage of human challenge trials to try and speed up the hunt for a viable COVID-19 vaccine, the UK governme...

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode to be delayed, know more on Season 5

The Grand Tour Season 5 may not have an official release date, but that doesnt restrict fans from predicting what they can see next. Fans really need to wait for Season 5 as Season 4 has been put on hold in 2020 following the first special ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020