Tamil Nadu reports 3,094 new COVID-19 cases, 50 deaths

A total of 3,094 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday taking the total count of coronavirus cases to 6,94,030.

According to Tamil Nadu Health Department, the state saw 50 deaths due to the virus on Tuesday taking the toll to 10,741. There are 36,734 active cases and the total number of discharges stands at 6,46,555 with 4,403 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

India reported 46,791 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of reported cases to 75,97,064, according to Health Ministry. (ANI)

