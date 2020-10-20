U.S. prepared to meet immediately with Russia on nuclear arms control -State Department
The United States is prepared to meet immediately with Russia to finalize a nuclear arms control agreement, the State Department said on Tuesday. "We appreciate the Russian Federation’s willingness to make progress on the issue of nuclear arms control," spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 19:15 IST
The United States is prepared to meet immediately with Russia to finalize a nuclear arms control agreement, the State Department said on Tuesday.
"We appreciate the Russian Federation’s willingness to make progress on the issue of nuclear arms control," spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement. "The United States is prepared to meet immediately to finalize a verifiable agreement. We expect Russia to empower its diplomats to do the same."