Left Menu
Development News Edition

Safety and healthy life of Indians top priority of Modi government: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister also said that "I request everyone to follow the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji’s appeal ‘not to let their guard down, till a vaccine is developed’ as a guiding motto and keep their family safe”.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 21:32 IST
Safety and healthy life of Indians top priority of Modi government: Amit Shah
He said “only a united and determined India can overcome this pandemic”. Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah has said that the safety and healthy life of Indians has been the top priority of the Modi government. In his tweets after Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's address to the nation, Shri Shah said "the Modi government considers that its ultimate duty is to save the lives of the citizens in this battle against the Coronavirus. While addressing the Nation today, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has reiterated this resolve".

Union Home Minister also said that "I request everyone to follow the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji's appeal 'not to let their guard down, till a vaccine is developed' as a guiding motto and keep their family safe". He said "only a united and determined India can overcome this pandemic".

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID measures might need to be tightened as deaths rise in England- official

COVID measures in England might need to be tightened and deaths are likely to increase as a second wave of coronavirus infections in England picks up pace, deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said on Tuesday.Were running now with ...

WTO members discuss proposal of India, S Africa for easing IP rules for COVID-19

As many as 40 members of the Geneva-based World Trade Organization WTO have discussed a proposal submitted by India and South Africa for relaxing certain provisions in intellectual property IP agreement with a view to contain the COVID-19 p...

Two more arrested in TRP rigging case

The crime branch of Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested two former employees of Hansa research agency in connection with the fake Television Rating Points TRP racket, an official said. This takes the number of arrested persons in the case to ...

Lagos imposes indefinite curfew to curb Nigeria protests, police deploy anti-riot squad

Authorities on Tuesday imposed a round-the-clock curfew on the Nigerian state of Lagos - including Africas biggest city - in response to protests against alleged police brutality which they said had turned violent. The national police chief...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020