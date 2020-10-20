Safety and healthy life of Indians top priority of Modi government: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah has said that the safety and healthy life of Indians has been the top priority of the Modi government. In his tweets after Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's address to the nation, Shri Shah said "the Modi government considers that its ultimate duty is to save the lives of the citizens in this battle against the Coronavirus. While addressing the Nation today, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has reiterated this resolve".

Union Home Minister also said that "I request everyone to follow the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji's appeal 'not to let their guard down, till a vaccine is developed' as a guiding motto and keep their family safe". He said "only a united and determined India can overcome this pandemic".

(With Inputs from PIB)