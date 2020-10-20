West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh recovers from COVID-19

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, who was admitted to a private hospital after he had tested positive for COVID-19, was discharged on Tuesday. The 56-year-old had tested positive on Friday following which he was admitted to the AMRI Private Hospital.

He had not been feeling well for the last few days and had isolated himself at home. According to the Health Ministry, there are 34,584 active cases in the state with 2,84,325 recovered cases and 6,119 deaths so far. (ANI)