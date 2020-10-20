Left Menu
Gold worth Rs 44.4 lakhs seized, one arrested at Chennai Airport

Customs officials have seized Gold worth Rs 44.4 lakhs in two separate incidents at Chennai International Airport, officials said on Tuesday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 20-10-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 21:46 IST
Gold worth Rs 44.4 lakhs seized, one arrested at Chennai Airport. . Image Credit: ANI

The incident happened on Monday when two passengers arrived from Dubai.

"842 gms gold valued at Rs 44.4 lakhs seized under Customs Act from 2 passengers who arrived by flights FZ 8517 and AI IX 1644 from Dubai on Monday. Six bundles of gold paste concealed in rectum were recovered. One arrested," officials said. (ANI)

