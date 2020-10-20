Left Menu
NIA files chargesheet in Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) Narco-terror case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a 14,000 page charge sheet against ten accused persons in Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) Narco-Terror case in NIA Special Court here.

ANI | Mohali (Punjab) | Updated: 20-10-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 23:05 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a 14,000 page charge sheet against ten accused persons in Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) Narco-Terror case in NIA Special Court here. The charge sheet has been filed under section 120B, 419, 471, 489C of IPC, sections 8, 21, 23, 12 24, 25, 27, 27A, 29 & 31 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, sections 17, 18, 20, 38 and 40 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and section 12(1)(b) of Indian Passports Act against the accused.

The accused in the case are -- Hilal Ahmed Shergojri (35), Bikram Singh (27), Maninder Singh (22), Ranjit Singh (42), Jaswant Singh (25), Ranjit Singh (41), Gagandeep Singh (27), Iqbal Singh (24), Zafar Hussain Bhat (52) and Riyaz Ahmed Naikoo. Hilal Ahmed Shergojri was arrested by Punjab Police on April 25, 2020, and recovery of Rs 29 lakhs was made from his possession. NIA took up the investigation of the case on May 8, 2020.

During the investigation by NIA, it emerged that accused Hilal, who had come to Amritsar to collect the amount of Rs 29 lakhs, was a member of proscribed terrorist organization Hizb-ul -Mujahideen (HM) and a close associate of Riyaz Ahmed Naikoo, the then HM commander of Kashmir Valley. This led to the busting of a major Narco-terror module involved in smuggling and selling of Heroin in India and channelizing of drug-proceeds to Pakistan through hawala and to the HM terrorists based in Jammu and Kashmir.

Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

