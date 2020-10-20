Left Menu
5th joint working group meeting on coal between India, Indonesia on Nov 5

India will host 5th Joint Working Group (JWG) on coal with Indonesia and the meeting will be on November 5 through video conference.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 23:58 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

India will host 5th Joint Working Group (JWG) on coal with Indonesia and the meeting will be on November 5 through video conference. The meeting will be co-chaired from the Indian side by Vinod Kumar Tiwari, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal and by Dr Ir. Ridwan Djamaluddin, Director General of Mineral and Coal Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources from the Indonesian side.

According to an official release, the meeting will deliberate on recent updates related to Indian coal policy reforms, coking coal exploration and commercial coal mining in India and potential of business cooperation on coal post COVID-19 The release said that a B2B session will bring together industries from both the sides to discuss the issues impacting business opportunities in the backdrop of the regulatory framework. This will also explore more areas of business opportunities in the coal sector. The deliberations will guide the coal business between the two countries. (ANI)

